New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64

DAVIDSON (1-2)

Brajkovic 7-16 5-7 19, Mennenga 1-3 0-2 3, Jones 4-11 2-2 12, Loyer 5-10 0-0 14, Lee 6-15 0-0 14, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 0-2 2-2 2, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-13 64.

NEW MEXICO ST. (3-0)

McCants 5-8 0-1 11, McNair 2-4 2-2 6, Tillman 5-7 3-5 14, Allen 7-19 4-5 21, Rice 4-7 5-7 17, Peake 2-2 0-1 6, Avery 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Alok 0-2 0-0 0, Caston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-21 75.

Halftime_Davidson 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 9-27 (Loyer 4-5, Jones 2-7, Lee 2-10, Mennenga 1-2, Huffman 0-1, Brajkovic 0-2), New Mexico St. 11-25 (Rice 4-5, Allen 3-10, Peake 2-2, McCants 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Caston 0-1, McNair 0-1). Fouled Out_Mennenga. Rebounds_Davidson 22 (Brajkovic 7), New Mexico St. 33 (Rice 7). Assists_Davidson 11 (Brajkovic 4), New Mexico St. 16 (Rice 8). Total Fouls_Davidson 15, New Mexico St. 15.

