New Mexico St. 94, New Mexico Highlands 67

NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS (0-1)
Adams 5-7 2-2 12, Sanchious 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes-Thompkins 1-12 3-4 6, Brown 6-11 0-0 14, Carpenter 4-11 2-3 10, Christmas 4-9 2-2 13, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Rodgers 2-5 0-0 5, Archuleta 0-0 0-0 0, Montanez 1-1 0-0 3, Sonnenberg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 9-11 67.
NEW MEXICO ST. (5-1)
McCants 7-11 1-2 18, McNair 3-3 2-4 8, Tillman 1-4 1-1 3, Allen 8-13 0-0 21, Rice 5-10 0-1 12, McKinney 2-3 1-2 6, Peake 2-6 3-4 8, Avery 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 2-5 1-2 7, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2, Crawford 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-67 9-16 94.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico Highlands 8-26 (Christmas 3-7, Brown 2-4, Montanez 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Barnes-Thompkins 1-7, Sanchious 0-1, Carpenter 0-3), New Mexico St. 15-40 (Allen 5-9, McCants 3-7, Williams 2-5, Rice 2-7, Crawford 1-1, McKinney 1-1, Peake 1-3, Tillman 0-3, Avery 0-4). Fouled Out_Adams, Johnson. Rebounds_New Mexico Highlands 23 (Sanchious 6), New Mexico St. 41 (Avery 9). Assists_New Mexico Highlands 15 (Carpenter 3), New Mexico St. 20 (McKinney 6). Total Fouls_New Mexico Highlands 19, New Mexico St. 12. A_4,739 (12,482).
