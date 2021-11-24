New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

CENT. ARKANSAS (1-4)

Chatham 5-8 0-0 10, Cooper 5-11 0-1 13, Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 5-11 0-0 10, Reeves 1-6 1-2 3, Cato 3-4 4-4 10, Kayouloud 2-4 0-0 4, Bounds 0-3 3-4 3, Klintman 1-2 0-0 2, Shittu 1-1 0-0 2, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-11 63.

NEW ORLEANS (2-3)

Jackson 5-6 1-2 11, Kirkland 2-4 1-3 5, Allen-Eikens 2-6 1-2 5, Green 6-10 4-5 16, St. Hilaire 9-20 2-2 22, Carson 1-4 6-6 9, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Sackey 5-6 0-0 13, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Doughty 1-1 0-0 3, Vincent 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 15-20 90.

Halftime_New Orleans 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 3-17 (Cooper 3-6, Hall 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Reeves 0-2, Baker 0-4), New Orleans 7-18 (Sackey 3-4, St. Hilaire 2-5, Doughty 1-1, Carson 1-2, Green 0-1, Vincent 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-3). Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 30 (Chatham 7), New Orleans 32 (Green 7). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 14 (Baker, Hall 4), New Orleans 19 (Allen-Eikens, Green, Carson 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 15, New Orleans 15. A_994 (8,933).

