On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:11 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday.

Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field. He also dished six assists and had six rebounds.

Brandon Suggs added 15 points for East Carolina (3-0). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points.

Nick Robinson scored a career-high 28 points for the Catamounts (1-2). Marcus Banks added 13 points. Travion McCray had 11 points and Joe Petrakis 10.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell