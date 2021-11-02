NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|1-4-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|114
|206
|2-1-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|183
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|220
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|225
|162
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|0-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|200
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|157
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-6-0
|0-3-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 24, Arizona 21
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 26, Miami 11
Carolina 19, Atlanta 13
L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22
N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31
Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10
San Francisco 33, Chicago 22
Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT
New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7
Denver 17, Washington 10
New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 20, Minnesota 16
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
