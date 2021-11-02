NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Innovation In Government
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164 1-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206 2-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233 0-3-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162 2-1-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142 2-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177 2-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 3-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191 0-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 2-4-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 3-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157 2-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 3-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168 3-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171 0-3-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-3-0 0-2-0
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 26, Miami 11

Carolina 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31

Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10

San Francisco 33, Chicago 22

Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

Denver 17, Washington 10

New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 20, Minnesota 16

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

