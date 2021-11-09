On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 1-4-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251 2-1-0 0-5-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 2-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 2-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196 3-2-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 4-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 0-4-0 3-2-0 0-3-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-3-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 1-3-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 2-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 3-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 2-2-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 3-1-0 5-0-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 3-2-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 0-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-4-0 0-3-0
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25

Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT

Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16

Denver 30, Dallas 16

Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

Miami 17, Houston 9

N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16

New England 24, Carolina 6

L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

Arizona 31, San Francisco 17

Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

