Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177 2-4-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296 2-2-0 0-5-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 4-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 2-3-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 3-2-1 2-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-1 1-1-0
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 2-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 4-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 2-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 4-1-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246 2-3-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 1-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 4-0-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 4-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 4-3-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-4-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260 0-4-0 0-4-1 0-2-1 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 3-2-0 5-0-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 3-2-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 0-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-4-0 0-3-0
Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186 1-3-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17

Dallas 43, Atlanta 3

Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT

Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

New England 45, Cleveland 7

Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21

Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19

Carolina 34, Arizona 10

Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Green Bay 17, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 30, Denver 13

Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

