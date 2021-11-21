Trending:
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 21, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 2-4-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-4-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269 2-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320 2-3-0 0-5-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245 3-3-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262 2-4-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 4-1-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216 2-2-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226 3-2-1 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-1 1-1-0
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251 4-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265 3-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214 4-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260 1-4-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 4-0-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 4-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220 2-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288 1-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214 4-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 6-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242 3-2-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273 0-4-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 3-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222 1-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

