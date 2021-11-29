On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 3-4-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 3-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 3-4-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 5-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 3-2-1 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-1 1-2-0
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 4-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 3-3-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 5-0-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 2-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 3-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289 0-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-7-0 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 3-2-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 2-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 5-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

        Read more: Sports News

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments