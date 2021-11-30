On Air: Federal Insights
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 3-4-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 3-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 3-4-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 5-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 3-2-1 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-1 1-2-0
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 4-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 3-3-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 3-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 5-0-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 2-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 3-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289 0-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-7-0 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 3-2-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 2-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 5-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 1-6-0 1-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday’s Games

Washington 17, Seattle 15

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

