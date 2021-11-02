NFL Glance

On Air: Innovation In Government
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206
Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 26, Miami 11

Carolina 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31

Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10

San Francisco 33, Chicago 22

Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

Denver 17, Washington 10

New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 20, Minnesota 16

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

