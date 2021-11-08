NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|155
|242
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|195
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|199
|201
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Denver
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|153
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|241
|192
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|227
|218
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|199
|180
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|194
|191
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
___
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25
Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT
Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16
Denver 30, Dallas 16
Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6
Miami 17, Houston 9
N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16
New England 24, Carolina 6
L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24
Arizona 31, San Francisco 17
Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7
Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
