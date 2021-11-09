NFL Glance

On Air: Off The Shelf
November 9, 2021 10:00 am
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118
New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189
Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153
Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220
Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

___

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25

Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT

Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16

Denver 30, Dallas 16

Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

Miami 17, Houston 9

N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16

New England 24, Carolina 6

L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

Arizona 31, San Francisco 17

Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

