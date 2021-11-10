NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|155
|242
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|195
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|199
|201
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Denver
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|153
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|241
|192
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|227
|218
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|199
|180
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|194
|191
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
