NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|275
|177
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|278
|232
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|268
|230
|Jacksonville
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|149
|232
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|231
|241
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|241
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|210
|230
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|257
|231
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Washington
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|185
|246
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|178
|263
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|216
|180
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|221
|211
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|1
|.056
|150
|260
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|189
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|181
|186
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 22, Baltimore 10
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17
Dallas 43, Atlanta 3
Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT
Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17
New England 45, Cleveland 7
Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21
Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19
Carolina 34, Arizona 10
Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20
Green Bay 17, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 30, Denver 13
Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
