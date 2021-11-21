NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|163
|240
|Detroit
|0
|9
|1
|.050
|160
|273
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
___
Thursday’s Games
New England 25, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Chicago 13
Cleveland 13, Detroit 10
Houston 22, Tennessee 13
Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15
Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31
Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29
San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10
Washington 27, Carolina 21
Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13
Arizona 23, Seattle 13
Kansas City 19, Dallas 9
L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments