NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: OUT: DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder), S James Wiggins (knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (ankle). FULL: LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), G Justin Pugh (calf). SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: DT Maurice Hurst (calf), S Jimmie Ward (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (back), RB Elijah Mitchell (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (calf). LIMITED: T Trent Williams (ankle). FULL: LB Marcell Harris (thumb).

BUFFALO BILLS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BUFFALO: OUT: OT Spencer Brown (back), G Jon Feliciano (calf), TE Dawson Knox (hand). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ribs), S Jordan Poyer (shoulder). FULL: DT Justin Zimmer (foot). JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: RB James Robinson (heel). FULL: CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DT DaVon Hamilton (shoulder), RB Carlos Hyde (calf), LB Dakota Allen (ankle), OL Ben Bartch (illness).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Odell Beckman Jr. (shoulder/NIR-personal), T Jack Conklin (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, hip), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Malik Jackson (ankle), S John Johnson (neck), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: CB A.J. Green (groin), DE Joe Jackson (shoulder), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), DT Malik McDowell (illness), TE David Njoku (neck), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). CINCINNATI: QUESTIONABLE: DE Cam Sample (knee), HB Chris Evans (hamstring), WR Auden Tate (thigh). FULL: C Trey Hopkins (knee), G Jackson Carman (back).

DENVER BRONCOS at DALLAS COWBOYS — DENVER: OUT: T Garett Bolles (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Graham Glasgow (hip), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), DT Mike Purcell (thumb), LB Malik Reed (hip), S Caden Sterns (shoulder). FULL: CB Ronald Darby (shoulder), DE Shelby Harris (wrist), S Jamar Johnson (quadricep), DE Dre’Mont Jones (hip), DT DeShawn Williams (ankle). DALLASl OUT: TE Blake Jarwin (hip), T Tyron Smith (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle). FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), TE Sean McKeon (ankle), QB Dak Prescott (calf), S Donovan Wilson (groin).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — GREEN BAY: OUT: DL Kingsley Keke (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: T Dennis Kelly (back), DL Dean Lowry (hamstring). FULL: TE Josia Deguara (finger), DL Jack Heflin (illness), CB Kevin King (shoulder/back), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player). KANSAS CITY: OUT: T Mike Remmers (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Khalen Saunders (knee). FULL: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), LB Anthony Hitchens (triceps), LB Melvin Ingram (groin), DT Chris Jones (back, wrist), TE Travis Kelce (neck), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (wrist), G Joe Thuney (hand).

HOUSTON TEXANS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — HOUSTON: OUT: TE Pharoah Brown (thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR). FULL: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Chris Conley (calf), DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), DL Jacob Martin (knee), OL Justin McCray (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jerome Baker (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/left finger). LIMITED: S Brandon Jones (ankle). FULL: C Greg Mancz (groin), LB Jaelen Phillips (ankle).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — LAS VEGAS: FULL: DT Johnathan Hankins (neck), G John Simpson (knee). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), WR Sterling Shepard (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: RB Gary Brightwell (COVID-19 protocol), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR John Ross (quadricep). LIMITED: TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (thumb). FULL: DB Xavier McKinney (cleared COVID-19 protocol), TE Kyle Rudolph (NIR-personal), OL Matt Skura (cleared COVID-19 protocol).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Alohi Gilman (ankle). FULL: RB Austin Ekeler (hip), QB Justin Herbert (right hand), LB Drue Tranquill (chest). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle). FULL: LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder), DT Fletcher Cox (knee, rest), T/G Jack Driscoll (thumb), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), S Anthony Harris (hands, groin), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), T Jordan Mallata (elbow), CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring), WR Jalen Reagor (ankle).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — MINNESOTA: OUT: DT Michael Pierce (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Barr (knee), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle). DNP: S Harrison Smith (NIR-resting player). FULL: DT James Lynch (toe), WR Dede Westbrook (ankle). BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: G Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammy Watkins (thigh), DT Brandon Williams (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (groin). DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), LB Pernell McPhee (NIR-resting player). FULL: QB Tyler Huntley (illness).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ENGLAND: QUESTIONABLE: P Jake Bailey (right knee), DT Christian Barmore (foot), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), DL Carl Davis (hand), S Cody Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR N’Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). CAROLINA: QUESTIONABLE: QB Sam Darnold (concussion/shoulder), G Pat Elflein (hamstring), CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (toe). FULL: LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle), T Cam Erving (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (quadricep), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), C Matt Paradis (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (foot).

TENNESSEE TITANS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — TENNESSEE: OUT: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), LB Monty Rice (knee), WR A.J. Brown (knee). LIMITED: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). FULL: S Dane Cruikshank (concussion), DT Teair Tart (groin). LOS ANGELES: OUT: DT Sebastian Joseph chest). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ernest Jones (illness), LB Von Miller (ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related – resting player, knee), WR Robert Woods (foot). LIMITED: QB Matthew Stafford (back). FULL: DT Bobby Brown (not injury related – personal matter), TE Brycen Hopkins (illness), WR Cooper Kupp (not injury related – resting player), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related – resting player).

MONDAY

CHICAGO BEARS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CHICAGO: DNP: QB Nick Foles (NIR-personal illness), TE J.P. Holtz (concussion), DB Eddie Jackson (hamstring), LB Khalil Mack (foot), LB Alec Ogletree (ankle), RB Damien Williams (knee). LIMITED: WR Darnell Mooney (groin). PITTSBURGH: DNP: C/G B.J. Finney (back). LIMITED: TE Eric Brown (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip/right shoulder). FULL: K Chris Boswell (concussion), DT Cameron Heyward (ankle).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.