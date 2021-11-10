NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|THURSDAY
BALTIMORE RAVENS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: NT Brandon Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh). FULL: CB Tavon Young (knee), WR Marquise Brown (back). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: DB Elijah Campbell (toe), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left finger). FULL: LB Jerome Baker (knee), S Brandon Jones (ankle).
|SUNDAY
ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — ATLANTA: DNP: CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring), TE Lee Smith (back). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Bullard (concussion), LB Steven Means (knee). DALLAS: DNP: P Bryan Anger (not injury related), RB Corey Clement (illness), CB C.J. Goodwin (illness), LS Jake McQuaide (not injury related), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (calf). FULL: S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – resting player), WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Zack Moss (concussion). LIMITED: T Spencer Brown (back), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (hand), DT Justin Zimmer (knee). NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), T Chuma Edoga (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), QB Zach Wilson (knee).
Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.
CAROLINA PANTHER at ARIZONA CARDINALS: CAROLINA: DNP: DE Brian Burns (foot), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe). LIMITED: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand). FULL: LB Jermaine Carter (groin), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (knee). ARIZONA: DNP: S Budda Baker (concussion, knee), LS Aaron Brewer (forearm), RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (neck, concussion), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (groin), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), TE David Wells (hand), S James Wiggins (knee). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), TE Demetrius Harris (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe). FULL: WR Christian Kirk (thumb).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (foot), DB Malik Jackson (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin). LIMITED: TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder/foot), C J.C. Tretter (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: LB Jamie Collins (ankle), RB Damien Harris (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (NIR), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion). LIMITED: P Jake Bailey (right knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR N’Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (thigh), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin).
DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — DETROIT: DNP: RB Jamaal Williams (thigh). LIMITED: LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), DE Jashon Cornell (illness), K Austin Seibert (right hip). FULL: T Taylor Decker (finger), CB A.J. Parker (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Chase Claypool (toe), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). LIMITED: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (hip), DT Cameron Heyward (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (ankle).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related – resting player), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel). LIMITED: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), T Cam Robinson (back). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (elbow). LIMITED: WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle, toe).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: DT Chris Jones (NIR-back), LB Dorlan O’Daniel (NIR-shoulder) CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist), OL Lucas Niang (ribs), T Mike Remmers (knee). FULL: T Orlando Brown (toe), FB Michael Burton (pectoral), DE Frank Clark (abdomen/foot), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), TE Travis Kelce (neck), CB Chris Lammons (quadricep), DT Derrick Nnadi (rib), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), OL Joe Thuney (hand), S Armani Watts (thigh). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Johnathan Hankins (back), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), CB Kelsean Nixon (ankle), TE Darren Waller (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (shoulder). FULL: RB Josh Jacobs (knee).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: LB Anthony Barr (knee), DT Michael Pierce (elbow). LIMITED: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle), CB Harrison Hand (ankle), T Olisaemeka Udoh (knee). FULL: LB Eric Kendricks (triceps), DT James Lynch (toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Keenan Allen (knee), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), CB Ryan Smith (knee). LIMITED: S Alohi Gilman (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). FULL: TE Stephen Anderson (ankle), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (foot), RB Alvin Kamara (knee), DE Payton Turner (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Carl Granderson (shoulder), WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related – resting player). TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Tory Carter (hip), S Dane Cruikshank (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), LB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Nick Dzubnar (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), DT Teair Tart (groin). FULL: G Nate Davis (concussion).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DENVER BRONCOS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee), S Rodney McLeod (neck), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), DE Josh Sweat (concussion). LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player), WR DeVonta Smith (elbow). DENVER: DNP: KL McTelvin Agim (knee), T Garett Bolles (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (illness), T Bobby Massie (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), S Caden Sterns (shoulder), CB Pat Surtain II (knee). LIMITED: WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (foot). FULL: DL Mike Purcell (thumb).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Kenny Clark (back), DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee). FULL: DE Dean Lowry (hamstring).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (back), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand). LIMITED: CB Dee Delaney (ankle), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (chest). WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Curtis Samuel (groin), DE Montez Sweat (jaw). LIMITED: WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), TE Sammis Reyes (hip), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). FULL: CB William Jackson (knee).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments