NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: NT Brandon Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh). FULL: CB Tavon Young (knee), WR Marquise Brown (back). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: DB Elijah Campbell (toe), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left finger). FULL: LB Jerome Baker (knee), S Brandon Jones (ankle).

SUNDAY

ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — ATLANTA: DNP: CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring), TE Lee Smith (back). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Bullard (concussion), LB Steven Means (knee). DALLAS: DNP: P Bryan Anger (not injury related), RB Corey Clement (illness), CB C.J. Goodwin (illness), LS Jake McQuaide (not injury related), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (calf). FULL: S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – resting player), WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Zack Moss (concussion). LIMITED: T Spencer Brown (back), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (hand), DT Justin Zimmer (knee). NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), T Chuma Edoga (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), QB Zach Wilson (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHER at ARIZONA CARDINALS: CAROLINA: DNP: DE Brian Burns (foot), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe). LIMITED: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand). FULL: LB Jermaine Carter (groin), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (knee). ARIZONA: DNP: S Budda Baker (concussion, knee), LS Aaron Brewer (forearm), RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (neck, concussion), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (groin), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), TE David Wells (hand), S James Wiggins (knee). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), TE Demetrius Harris (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe). FULL: WR Christian Kirk (thumb).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (foot), DB Malik Jackson (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin). LIMITED: TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder/foot), C J.C. Tretter (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: LB Jamie Collins (ankle), RB Damien Harris (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (NIR), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion). LIMITED: P Jake Bailey (right knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR N’Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (thigh), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin).

DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — DETROIT: DNP: RB Jamaal Williams (thigh). LIMITED: LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), DE Jashon Cornell (illness), K Austin Seibert (right hip). FULL: T Taylor Decker (finger), CB A.J. Parker (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Chase Claypool (toe), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). LIMITED: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (hip), DT Cameron Heyward (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related – resting player), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel). LIMITED: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), T Cam Robinson (back). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (elbow). LIMITED: WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle, toe).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: DT Chris Jones (NIR-back), LB Dorlan O’Daniel (NIR-shoulder) CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist), OL Lucas Niang (ribs), T Mike Remmers (knee). FULL: T Orlando Brown (toe), FB Michael Burton (pectoral), DE Frank Clark (abdomen/foot), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), TE Travis Kelce (neck), CB Chris Lammons (quadricep), DT Derrick Nnadi (rib), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), OL Joe Thuney (hand), S Armani Watts (thigh). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Johnathan Hankins (back), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), CB Kelsean Nixon (ankle), TE Darren Waller (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (shoulder). FULL: RB Josh Jacobs (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: LB Anthony Barr (knee), DT Michael Pierce (elbow). LIMITED: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle), CB Harrison Hand (ankle), T Olisaemeka Udoh (knee). FULL: LB Eric Kendricks (triceps), DT James Lynch (toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Keenan Allen (knee), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), CB Ryan Smith (knee). LIMITED: S Alohi Gilman (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). FULL: TE Stephen Anderson (ankle), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (foot), RB Alvin Kamara (knee), DE Payton Turner (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Carl Granderson (shoulder), WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related – resting player). TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Tory Carter (hip), S Dane Cruikshank (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), LB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Nick Dzubnar (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), DT Teair Tart (groin). FULL: G Nate Davis (concussion).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DENVER BRONCOS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee), S Rodney McLeod (neck), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), DE Josh Sweat (concussion). LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player), WR DeVonta Smith (elbow). DENVER: DNP: KL McTelvin Agim (knee), T Garett Bolles (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (illness), T Bobby Massie (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), S Caden Sterns (shoulder), CB Pat Surtain II (knee). LIMITED: WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (foot). FULL: DL Mike Purcell (thumb).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Kenny Clark (back), DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee). FULL: DE Dean Lowry (hamstring).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (back), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand). LIMITED: CB Dee Delaney (ankle), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (chest). WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Curtis Samuel (groin), DE Montez Sweat (jaw). LIMITED: WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), TE Sammis Reyes (hip), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). FULL: CB William Jackson (knee).

