NHL reschedules one of Senators’ 3 postponed games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has rescheduled one of the Ottawa Senators’ three games that were postponed this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

The league said Friday that Ottawa’s game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Senators and the NHL announced Monday that the game at New Jersey, as well as home games Thursday against Nashville and Saturday against the New York Rangers, would be postponed as the team tried to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the time, the Senators had 10 players and an assistant coach in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Senators are scheduled to return to action Monday night at Colorado.

