Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHRA Pairings

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:11 pm
1 min read
      

Saturday

At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas, 3.676 seconds, 330.23 mph vs. 16. Steve Chrisman, 4.106, 257.83. 2. Steve Torrence, 3.698, 317.05 vs. 15. Brandon Welch, 3.919, 308.28. 3. Leah Pruett, 3.706, 327.59 vs. 14. Cameron Ferre, 3.803, 312.28. 4. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 330.47 vs. 13. Brittany Force, 3.784, 328.3. 5. Antron Brown, 3.719, 329.26 vs. 12. Justin Ashley, 3.765, 320.97. 6. Clay Millican, 3.733, 324.28 vs. 11. Alex Laughlin, 3.759, 324.83. 7. Josh Hart, 3.734, 323.81 vs. 10. Doug Kalitta, 3.757, 302.08. 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.746, 320.97 vs. 9. Tripp Tatum, 3.750, 323.97. Did Not Qualify: 17. Buddy Hull, 4.265, 220.48.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 3.886, 329.34 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, 4.138, 273.83. 2. Ron Capps, 3.908, 329.83 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, 4.081, 311.27. 3. Alexis DeJoria, 3.919, 326.32 vs. 14. Bobby Bode, 4.057, 310.7. 4. Paul Lee, 3.920, 327.43 vs. 13. Jeff Diehl, 4.031, 314.24. 5. John Force, 3.939, 328.14 vs. 12. Chad Green, 4.002, 315.19. 6. Cruz Pedregon, 3.939, 321.96 vs. 11. Tim Wilkerson, 3.990, 316.23. 7. Matt Hagan, 3.956, 319.75 vs. 10. Tony Jurado, 3.988, 316.08. 8. JR Todd, 3.963, 326.71 vs. 9. Bob Tasca III, 3.975, 318.24. Did Not Qualify: 17. Alex Miladinovich, 4.213, 256.84; 18. Chris Morel, 4.225, 276.52; 19. Gary Densham, 5.130, 155.01; 20. Jason Rupert, 19.986, 32.74.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 6.558, 209.85 vs. 16. John Callahan, 6.852, 186.23. 2. Kyle Koretsky, 6.571, 208.49 vs. 15. Troy Coughlin Jr, 6.713, 183.67. 3. Dallas Glenn, 6.580, 209.33 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, 6.671, 205.47. 4. Matt Hartford, 6.587, 207.4 vs. 13. Bo Butner, 6.644, 206.35. 5. Erica Enders, 6.589, 209.04 vs. 12. Steve Graham, 6.637, 207.53. 6. Mason McGaha, 6.589, 208.1 vs. 11. Chris McGaha, 6.617, 207.18. 7. Aaron Stanfield, 6.592, 204.98 vs. 10. Cristian Cuadra, 6.614, 207.34. 8. Deric Kramer, 6.594, 208.49 vs. 9. Kenny Delco, 6.608, 209.79. Did Not Qualify: 17. Marty Robertson, 7.956, 171.49.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Karen Stoffer, 6.751, 199.11 vs. 12. Kelly Clontz, 7.013, 192.22. 2. Matt Smith, 6.778, 201.25 vs. 11. Ryan Oehler, 6.985, 194.16. 3. Eddie Krawiec, 6.810, 199.55 vs. 10. Chris Bostick, 6.943, 192.91. 4. Steve Johnson, 6.811, 197.39 vs. 9. Fred Camarena, 6.935, 195.28. 5. Angelle Sampey, 6.819, 196.76 vs. 8. Angie Smith, 6.931, 195.28. 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.849, 185.03 vs. 7. Andrew Hines, 6.902, 199.02.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell