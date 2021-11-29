Trending:
Niagara 70, Colgate 59

November 29, 2021 9:09 pm
NIAGARA (3-3)

Cintron 7-8 3-3 18, Iorio 4-8 0-0 8, R.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Hammond 7-11 2-4 21, Thomasson 4-7 1-2 9, Levnaic 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 0-3 0-1 0, Kuakumensah 4-5 1-2 10, Traore 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-51 7-12 70.

COLGATE (3-4)

Records 3-6 2-3 8, Cummings 1-11 2-2 5, Ferguson 2-11 0-0 5, Richardson 3-10 0-0 7, Moffatt 4-5 2-4 11, Woodward 4-9 4-6 12, Lynch-Daniels 1-2 0-0 3, Thomson 1-5 0-0 2, Louis-Jacques 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-63 10-15 59.

Halftime_Niagara 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-17 (Hammond 5-6, Cintron 1-1, Kuakumensah 1-2, R.Brown 0-1, Thomasson 0-1, Iorio 0-2, Levnaic 0-2, Roberts 0-2), Colgate 7-26 (Louis-Jacques 2-4, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Moffatt 1-2, Cummings 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Ferguson 1-8). Rebounds_Niagara 30 (Hammond 9), Colgate 39 (Records, Moffatt 8). Assists_Niagara 15 (Hammond 6), Colgate 16 (Cummings 7). Total Fouls_Niagara 13, Colgate 15. A_483 (1,750).

