Niagara hosts SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2) vs. Niagara (0-2)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville goes up against Niagara in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville easily beat Knox by 38 at home on Monday. Niagara lost 84-74 on the road against Ohio State on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Marcus Hammond has averaged 23.5 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. Jordan Cintron is also a big contributor, producing 12.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Cougars have been led by Ray’Sean Taylor, who is averaging 17.7 points and two steals.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 18.2 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 27.3 free throws per game.

