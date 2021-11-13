Nicholls 120, Carver 52

CARVER (0-2)
Auguste 3-7 0-0 6, Coley 2-6 0-0 4, Gary 0-2 1-2 1, Knight 1-3 0-0 3, D.Scott 6-13 2-2 19, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-5 1-2 1, Ferrell 3-8 2-4 10, B.Scott 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Mayuen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 6-10 52.
NICHOLLS (2-0)
Lyons 4-6 0-0 8, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 8-9 1-2 21, Jones 7-9 0-0 15, Spencer 4-5 1-1 10, Littles 4-5 1-2 9, Little 3-5 0-0 6, Collins 3-3 0-0 6, Huffman 6-7 0-0 13, White 3-6 0-0 7, Terrell 4-6 0-0 10, Maxwell 1-1 0-0 2, McGhee 3-5 0-0 7, Strander 1-1 0-0 2, Blanchard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 53-74 3-5 120.
Halftime_Nicholls 57-29. 3-Point Goals_Carver 8-23 (D.Scott 5-8, Ferrell 2-3, Knight 1-2, Auguste 0-2, Coley 0-2, B.Scott 0-2, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-4), Nicholls 11-25 (Gordon 4-5, Terrell 2-3, Huffman 1-2, McGhee 1-2, Spencer 1-2, Jones 1-3, White 1-3, Blanchard 0-1, Little 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Carter 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 14 (D.Scott 6), Nicholls 36 (Littles 7). Assists_Carver 9 (Auguste 3), Nicholls 26 (Gordon, Spencer 5). Total Fouls_Carver 7, Nicholls 10. A_321 (3,800).
