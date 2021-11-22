Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

NICHOLLS (4-2)

Lyons 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 10-21 0-2 24, Huffman 1-6 2-2 5, Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Spencer 2-9 4-4 9, Carter 8-14 3-6 20, White 3-5 0-0 9, Little 1-1 0-0 3, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Littles 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 10-16 75.

CAL POLY (1-4)

Colvin 2-8 5-8 10, Koroma 9-15 3-6 23, Stevenson 2-6 0-0 5, Franklin 3-6 2-4 10, Pierce 4-9 3-5 11, Taylor 2-7 4-4 9, Sanders 1-2 1-2 3, Jaakkola 0-1 1-2 1, Esparza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 19-31 72.

Halftime_Cal Poly 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 11-28 (Gordon 4-11, White 3-4, Little 1-1, Carter 1-2, Huffman 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Littles 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Jones 0-3), Cal Poly 7-19 (Koroma 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Taylor 1-3, Colvin 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Fouled Out_Lyons, Little, Maxwell. Rebounds_Nicholls 33 (Spencer 8), Cal Poly 36 (Taylor 9). Assists_Nicholls 12 (Gordon 4), Cal Poly 14 (Pierce 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 25, Cal Poly 15.

