NJIT 61, Wisconsin 49

NJIT (1-2)
Evans 4-8 0-0 8, Fux 1-6 2-2 5, Litwinko 3-8 3-5 9, Squier 5-11 4-5 14, Stoll 5-13 0-0 14, Dalrymple 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Brereton 0-1 0-0 0, Plummer 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 10-14 61
WISCONSIN (1-1)
Stapleton 6-10 4-5 16, Ellew 0-6 0-0 0, Hilliard 8-16 2-5 18, Nelson 3-10 0-0 8, Schramek 1-4 0-0 2, Stauffacher 2-4 0-0 5, Duckett 0-1 0-0 0, Luehring 0-8 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 6-10 49
|NJIT
|13
|13
|17
|18
|—
|61
|Wisconsin
|10
|15
|16
|8
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_NJIT 7-21 (Evans 0-1, Fux 1-4, Litwinko 0-1, Squier 0-2, Stoll 4-9, Dalrymple 1-1, Plummer 1-2, Williams 0-1), Wisconsin 3-17 (Ellew 0-3, Nelson 2-5, Schramek 0-2, Stauffacher 1-3, Luehring 0-4). Assists_NJIT 12 (Squier 5), Wisconsin 12 (Nelson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NJIT 40 (Team 5-7), Wisconsin 31 (Ellew 3-7). Total Fouls_NJIT 13, Wisconsin 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,984.
