NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-4)

Rodriguez 3-5 0-0 7, Square 0-1 3-5 3, Dunn 2-8 0-0 6, Lamaute 5-10 0-0 14, Rush 3-12 0-1 7, Wattara 3-8 2-2 8, Jacks 0-3 3-4 3, Hill 2-6 2-3 6, Almonor 0-2 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-2 0-0 0, Racine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 10-15 54.

NJIT (2-2)

Coleman 2-8 13-15 17, Diakite 3-9 2-5 8, Faw 1-6 1-2 4, Lee 3-5 0-0 6, O’Hearn 2-7 4-6 9, Gray 2-3 5-7 10, Butler 3-5 0-0 6, Nankin 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 17-46 25-36 62.

Halftime_NJIT 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-23 (Lamaute 4-6, Dunn 2-5, Rodriguez 1-1, Rush 1-5, Jacks 0-1, Upshaw 0-1, Almonor 0-2, Hill 0-2), NJIT 3-17 (Gray 1-2, Faw 1-4, O’Hearn 1-5, Nankin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Coleman 0-3). Fouled Out_Lamaute, Rush. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 35 (Wattara 10), NJIT 39 (Coleman, Diakite 10). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 14 (Jacks 4), NJIT 13 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 28, NJIT 17. A_327 (3,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.