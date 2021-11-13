NJIT 73, Lehigh 56

NJIT (1-1)
Coleman 5-13 2-2 15, Diakite 0-5 2-2 2, Faw 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 5-6 6-6 17, O’Hearn 5-8 9-10 23, Gray 1-3 0-1 2, Butler 3-6 0-1 7, Nankin 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 1-4 1-2 3, Mansson 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Sterling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 20-24 73.
LEHIGH (0-2)
J.Wilson 4-7 5-7 13, Parolin 0-1 2-2 2, Knostman 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-8 0-0 4, M.Wilson 5-13 4-6 15, Whitney-Sidney 1-2 3-4 5, Fenton 1-3 0-0 3, Alamudun 1-6 0-0 2, Lynch 1-5 0-0 2, Higgins 0-2 0-0 0, Tan 0-3 1-2 1, Betlow 1-1 0-0 3, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-54 15-21 56.
Halftime_NJIT 36-23. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 9-15 (O’Hearn 4-5, Coleman 3-6, Butler 1-1, Lee 1-1, Faw 0-1, Mansson 0-1), Lehigh 5-24 (Betlow 1-1, Saigal 1-1, Knostman 1-2, Fenton 1-3, M.Wilson 1-7, Lynch 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, J.Wilson 0-1, Alamudun 0-2, Higgins 0-2, Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out_Lee. Rebounds_NJIT 32 (Coleman 7), Lehigh 25 (J.Wilson, Parolin 5). Assists_NJIT 9 (Butler 4), Lehigh 9 (Whitney-Sidney 3). Total Fouls_NJIT 21, Lehigh 22. A_782 (6,000).
