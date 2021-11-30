Trending:
NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70

November 30, 2021 9:18 pm
SACRED HEART (2-5)

Galette 3-6 0-0 7, Johnson 2-4 2-4 6, Clarke 3-9 4-5 11, Ty.Thomas 12-22 1-1 29, Watson 0-5 0-0 0, Dutreil 2-5 1-2 5, Sixsmith 2-6 2-3 7, Reilly 1-2 2-2 5, Spokas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-17 70.

NJIT (3-3)

Coleman 9-15 6-8 24, Faw 1-4 1-2 3, Butler 2-4 1-2 6, Lee 3-7 3-4 9, O’Hearn 7-16 2-4 20, Diakite 4-9 3-4 11, Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Nankin 0-1 0-0 0, Faison 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 16-26 75.

Halftime_NJIT 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 8-26 (Ty.Thomas 4-8, Reilly 1-2, Sixsmith 1-3, Clarke 1-4, Galette 1-4, Dutreil 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Spokas 0-1, Watson 0-2), NJIT 5-17 (O’Hearn 4-11, Butler 1-1, Nankin 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Faw 0-2). Fouled Out_Galette. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 34 (Galette 11), NJIT 35 (Lee 8). Assists_Sacred Heart 14 (Clarke 6), NJIT 16 (Butler 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 16, NJIT 17. A_311 (3,500).

