NJIT takes on St. John’s

NJIT (2-2) vs. St. John’s (4-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and St. John’s both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won at home in their last game. St. John’s earned a 76-70 win over St. Francis (NY) on Tuesday, while NJIT won 62-54 over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: St. John’s’ Julian Champagnie has averaged 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals while Posh Alexander has put up 11.4 points and 5.2 assists. For the Highlanders, Miles Coleman has averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Dylan O’Hearn has put up 15.5 points.MIGHTY MILES: Coleman has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 68.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. St. John’s has an assist on 58 of 88 field goals (65.9 percent) across its previous three contests while NJIT has assists on 35 of 60 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked seventh in Division I with an average of 89.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.