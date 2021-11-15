Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Charles Odum, The Associated Press ATL India Rogers Anderson
Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL India Rogers Anderson
Jack Magruder, Forbes AZ India Rogers Carlson
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ India Rogers Carlson
Sahadev SHarma, The Athletic CHI India Rogers Carlson
Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI India Rogers Carlson
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Rogers India Schwindel
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN India Rogers Stephenson
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL India Carlson Rogers
Kevin Henry, Rox Pile COL India Rogers Carlson
Joe Reedy, The Associated Press LA India Rogers Wisdom
Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA India Rogers Wisdom
Christina De Nicola, MLB.com MIA India Rogers Stephenson
Jorge Ebro, El Nueve Herald MIA India Rogers Gutierrez
Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL India Rogers Wisdom
Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL India Rogers Anderson
Tim Britton, The Athletic NY India Rogers Carlson
Anthony DiComo, MLB.com NY India Rogers Carlson
Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI India Rogers Carlson
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI India Rogers Carlson
Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT India Rogers Carlson
Rob Biertempfel, The Atlantic PIT India Rogers Bednar
Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD India Rogers Carlson
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union Tribune SD India Rogers Wisdom
Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF India Rogers Carlson
Grant Brisbee, The Athletic SF India Rogers Schwindel
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL India Carlson Rogers
Rob Rains, STL SportsPage.com STL India Carlson Rogers
Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS India Rogers Carlson
Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS India Rogers Carlson

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn