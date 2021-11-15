NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Charles Odum, The Associated Press ATL India Rogers Anderson Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL India Rogers Anderson Jack Magruder, Forbes AZ India Rogers Carlson Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ India Rogers Carlson Sahadev SHarma, The Athletic CHI India Rogers Carlson Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI India Rogers Carlson Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Rogers India Schwindel Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN India Rogers Stephenson Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL India Carlson Rogers Kevin Henry, Rox Pile COL India Rogers Carlson Joe Reedy, The Associated Press LA India Rogers Wisdom Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA India Rogers Wisdom Christina De Nicola, MLB.com MIA India Rogers Stephenson Jorge Ebro, El Nueve Herald MIA India Rogers Gutierrez Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL India Rogers Wisdom Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL India Rogers Anderson Tim Britton, The Athletic NY India Rogers Carlson Anthony DiComo, MLB.com NY India Rogers Carlson Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI India Rogers Carlson Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI India Rogers Carlson Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT India Rogers Carlson Rob Biertempfel, The Atlantic PIT India Rogers Bednar Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD India Rogers Carlson Bryce Miller, San Diego Union Tribune SD India Rogers Wisdom Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF India Rogers Carlson Grant Brisbee, The Athletic SF India Rogers Schwindel Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL India Carlson Rogers Rob Rains, STL SportsPage.com STL India Carlson Rogers Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS India Rogers Carlson Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS India Rogers Carlson

