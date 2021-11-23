No. 1 Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

GONZAGA (4-0)
Holmgren 7-9 3-3 19, Timme 5-6 1-4 11, Bolton 4-8 2-3 11, Nembhard 2-4 0-0 5, Strawther 6-9 0-0 15, Hickman 7-11 1-1 16, Sallis 3-9 2-2 8, Watson 2-3 3-5 7, Perry 3-3 0-2 6, Gregg 1-5 1-2 3, Arlauskas 0-0 1-2 1, Lang 2-3 0-0 5, Few 0-2 0-0 0, Graves 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-74 14-24 107.
CENT. MICHIGAN (1-3)
Henderson 3-10 4-8 11, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 1-4 4-4 6, Miller 4-8 0-0 9, Taylor 2-4 0-0 6, Bissainthe 1-7 3-4 6, Healy 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 3-10 0-0 8, Pavrette 0-2 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-56 11-16 54.
Halftime_Gonzaga 56-32. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 9-32 (Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-4, Lang 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Few 0-2, Graves 0-2, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-3), Cent. Michigan 9-23 (Taylor 2-2, Healy 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Miller 1-2, Bissainthe 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Webb 0-1). Rebounds_Gonzaga 50 (Timme, Sallis, Watson 7), Cent. Michigan 24 (Bissainthe 6). Assists_Gonzaga 16 (Bolton 4), Cent. Michigan 10 (Healy 3). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, Cent. Michigan 23.
