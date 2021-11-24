On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 2 UCLA 63

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 12:15 am
GONZAGA (5-0)

Holmgren 6-8 1-2 15, Timme 6-12 6-7 18, Bolton 2-3 3-4 9, Nembhard 9-13 4-4 24, Strawther 3-9 4-6 12, Hickman 1-3 0-0 3, Sallis 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, A.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 18-23 83.

UCLA (5-0)

Johnson 3-7 1-2 7, Bernard 3-11 1-2 7, Campbell 4-7 3-3 11, Juzang 5-11 0-0 11, Jaquez 7-22 4-5 19, Clark 2-4 4-6 8, P.Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Singleton 0-2 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-2 0-0 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 13-18 63.

Halftime_Gonzaga 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 9-23 (Bolton 2-2, Holmgren 2-4, Nembhard 2-6, Strawther 2-6, Hickman 1-3, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1), UCLA 2-12 (Juzang 1-3, Jaquez 1-4, Singleton 0-2, Bernard 0-3). Rebounds_Gonzaga 36 (Strawther 9), UCLA 28 (Jaquez 6). Assists_Gonzaga 12 (Nembhard 6), UCLA 7 (Juzang, Jaquez 2). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 19, UCLA 17.

