No. 1 Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57

ALCORN ST. (0-3)
Agnew 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Joshua 1-7 1-2 3, Thomas 5-12 0-0 10, Montgomery 5-8 1-2 13, McQuarters 4-8 0-1 8, Brewton 4-7 0-0 9, King 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Thorn 0-1 0-0 0, Pajeaud 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 4-7 57.
GONZAGA (3-0)
Holmgren 4-6 2-2 11, Timme 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 2-3 2-2 7, Nembhard 3-5 0-0 8, Strawther 7-9 1-2 18, Hickman 2-5 0-1 4, Sallis 6-9 4-5 16, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Gregg 4-7 0-0 8, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 9-12 84.
Halftime_Gonzaga 45-21. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 3-11 (Montgomery 2-4, Brewton 1-2, McQuarters 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Thorn 0-1, Joshua 0-2), Gonzaga 7-19 (Strawther 3-4, Nembhard 2-3, Bolton 1-2, Holmgren 1-2, Graves 0-1, Gregg 0-1, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Hickman 0-3). Fouled Out_Perry. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 25 (McQuarters, Brewton 4), Gonzaga 36 (Holmgren 6). Assists_Alcorn St. 10 (Joshua 4), Gonzaga 26 (Timme 6). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 14, Gonzaga 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments