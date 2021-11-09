No. 1 Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63

DIXIE ST. (0-0)
Leter 5-9 1-4 13, Schofield 2-8 1-4 5, Gilbert 2-3 0-0 5, Gooden 6-12 3-5 15, Mulibea 1-8 1-2 4, Edmonds 0-4 1-2 1, Gonsalves 1-3 0-2 3, Nicolds 1-4 0-0 3, Pope 2-4 2-2 8, Staine 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Allfrey 2-2 0-0 4, Elniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-21 63.
GONZAGA (0-0)
Holmgren 4-6 6-9 14, Timme 5-12 1-3 11, Bolton 5-7 0-0 13, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 5, Strawther 6-11 4-5 17, Watson 2-3 1-1 5, Hickman 5-9 0-0 11, Sallis 4-7 3-3 11, Perry 2-4 0-1 4, Gregg 1-3 0-0 2, Lang 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 37-69 17-24 97.
Halftime_Gonzaga 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 8-23 (Pope 2-2, Leter 2-3, Gilbert 1-1, Gonsalves 1-1, Nicolds 1-4, Mulibea 1-6, Barnes 0-1, Gooden 0-1, Staine 0-1, Schofield 0-3), Gonzaga 6-21 (Bolton 3-4, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Strawther 1-4, Gregg 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-2, Timme 0-2). Fouled Out_Schofield, Allfrey. Rebounds_Dixie St. 32 (Gonsalves 5), Gonzaga 46 (Holmgren 13). Assists_Dixie St. 12 (Gooden 5), Gonzaga 23 (Watson 7). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 21, Gonzaga 19.
