No. 1 South Carolina 66, No. 5 NC State 57

SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0)
Boston 3-8 2-3 8, Saxton 1-2 0-0 2, Beal 3-5 0-0 7, Cooke 6-13 4-6 17, Henderson 4-8 6-8 14, Amihere 4-6 1-2 9, Cardoso 1-1 0-0 2, Littleton 3-7 0-0 7, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-51 13-19 66
NC STATE (0-1)
Cunane 4-11 0-0 8, Brown-Turner 8-16 0-0 18, Crutchfield 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 2-12 0-0 4, Perez 7-9 2-2 18, Jones 2-3 2-2 7, Hobby 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 4-6 57
|South Carolina
|16
|9
|22
|19
|—
|66
|NC State
|11
|8
|20
|18
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 3-12 (Boston 0-1, Beal 1-2, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 0-1, Littleton 1-5), NC State 5-18 (Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 0-3, Johnson 0-6, Perez 2-2, Jones 1-2, Hobby 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 9 (Henderson 5), NC State 10 (Perez 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 35 (Team 3-4), NC State 30 (Team 6-9). Total Fouls_South Carolina 13, NC State 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,533.
