No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 2 UConn 57

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0)
Boston 10-19 1-1 22, Saxton 1-3 0-0 2, Beal 3-6 0-0 6, Cooke 8-17 0-1 17, Henderson 5-15 4-4 15, Amihere 0-1 1-4 1, Cardoso 2-2 0-0 4, Littleton 2-4 0-0 6, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 6-10 73
UCONN (3-1)
Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, Nelson-Ododa 3-4 0-2 6, Bueckers 8-19 2-2 19, Westbrook 4-6 4-4 14, Williams 3-10 4-4 10, Juhasz 1-4 0-0 2, Muhl 0-0 0-0 0, Fudd 0-1 0-0 0, McLean 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 10-12 57
|South Carolina
|14
|19
|24
|16
|—
|73
|UConn
|20
|16
|18
|3
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 5-18 (Boston 1-4, Beal 0-1, Cooke 1-4, Henderson 1-5, Littleton 2-4), UConn 3-8 (Bueckers 1-3, Westbrook 2-2, Williams 0-2, Juhasz 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 12 (Henderson 6), UConn 18 (Bueckers 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 42 (Boston 7-15), UConn 25 (Juhasz 3-3). Total Fouls_South Carolina 18, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,171.
