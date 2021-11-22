On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 2 UConn 57

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0)

Boston 10-19 1-1 22, Saxton 1-3 0-0 2, Beal 3-6 0-0 6, Cooke 8-17 0-1 17, Henderson 5-15 4-4 15, Amihere 0-1 1-4 1, Cardoso 2-2 0-0 4, Littleton 2-4 0-0 6, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 6-10 73

UCONN (3-1)

Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, Nelson-Ododa 3-4 0-2 6, Bueckers 8-19 2-2 19, Westbrook 4-6 4-4 14, Williams 3-10 4-4 10, Juhasz 1-4 0-0 2, Muhl 0-0 0-0 0, Fudd 0-1 0-0 0, McLean 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 10-12 57

South Carolina 14 19 24 16 73
UConn 20 16 18 3 57

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 5-18 (Boston 1-4, Beal 0-1, Cooke 1-4, Henderson 1-5, Littleton 2-4), UConn 3-8 (Bueckers 1-3, Westbrook 2-2, Williams 0-2, Juhasz 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 12 (Henderson 6), UConn 18 (Bueckers 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 42 (Boston 7-15), UConn 25 (Juhasz 3-3). Total Fouls_South Carolina 18, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,171.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components