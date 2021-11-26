No. 1 South Carolina 79, Elon 38

ELON (4-1)
Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Liles 2-8 0-0 6, Nance 5-10 1-1 13, Perpignan 4-13 0-0 8, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 1-3 0-0 2, McGill 1-2 0-0 2, Tasman 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Harmon 2-7 0-0 5, James 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 1-1 38
SOUTH CAROLINA (7-0)
Boston 5-8 2-2 12, Saxton 2-3 2-2 6, Beal 3-4 1-2 9, Cooke 4-10 2-4 11, Henderson 4-7 1-2 10, Amihere 2-8 2-2 7, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Cardoso 3-5 1-2 7, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Feagin 4-4 1-1 9, Hall 0-1 2-2 2, Rivers 0-1 1-2 1, Russell 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 17-23 79
|Elon
|7
|16
|10
|5
|—
|38
|South Carolina
|20
|13
|19
|27
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Elon 5-19 (Johnson 0-1, Liles 2-6, Nance 2-5, Perpignan 0-2, Carter 0-1, Harmon 1-3, James 0-1), South Carolina 6-11 (Beal 2-3, Cooke 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Amihere 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Rivers 0-1). Assists_Elon 7 (Perpignan 2), South Carolina 17 (Boston 3). Fouled Out_Elon Liles. Rebounds_Elon 21 (Team 5-5), South Carolina 45 (Saxton 5-6). Total Fouls_Elon 18, South Carolina 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,360.
