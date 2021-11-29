No. 1 South Carolina 79, NC A&T 42

NC A&T (0-6)

Adderton 2-8 0-0 6, Lee 0-5 2-2 2, Dorsey 2-7 2-3 6, McNeill 1-8 0-0 2, Scott 3-8 1-2 7, Harris 2-12 2-2 6, Darks 2-8 4-4 8, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Blackstone 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-2 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-63 12-14 42

SOUTH CAROLINA (8-0)

Boston 13-13 2-2 29, Saxton 1-4 0-0 2, Beal 0-2 0-0 0, Cooke 2-11 4-4 8, Henderson 3-4 1-1 7, Amihere 3-9 2-2 9, Wesolek 3-4 0-0 6, Cardoso 4-6 0-0 8, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Feagin 1-3 1-1 3, Hall 1-3 1-2 4, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Russell 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-69 11-12 79

NC A&T 10 5 9 18 — 42 South Carolina 16 24 23 16 — 79

3-Point Goals_NC A&T 2-14 (Adderton 2-5, Lee 0-1, Dorsey 0-3, McNeill 0-2, Scott 0-2, Darks 0-1), South Carolina 4-18 (Boston 1-1, Beal 0-1, Cooke 0-6, Henderson 0-1, Amihere 1-1, Thompson 0-2, Hall 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Russell 1-1). Assists_NC A&T 5 (Darks 2), South Carolina 15 (Saxton 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC A&T 33 (Team 4-9), South Carolina 53 (Boston 5-14). Total Fouls_NC A&T 15, South Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_12,020.

