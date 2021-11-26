No. 10 Alabama 80, Drake 71

ALABAMA (4-1)
Gary 6-9 2-4 14, Bediako 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 3-7 2-2 9, Jah.Quinerly 4-11 8-11 18, Shackelford 6-12 0-1 14, Davison 3-6 1-2 7, Gurley 4-6 0-1 8, Miles 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 31-57 13-22 80.
DRAKE (3-2)
Brodie 3-7 0-1 6, Hemphill 6-12 2-6 15, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Penn 1-4 2-4 4, Wilkins 6-11 2-2 17, DeVries 5-14 2-2 15, Sturtz 4-5 0-0 8, Akinwole 0-3 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-17 71.
Halftime_Alabama 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 5-19 (Jah.Quinerly 2-6, Shackelford 2-6, Ellis 1-4, Gurley 0-1, Davison 0-2), Drake 7-19 (DeVries 3-7, Wilkins 3-7, Hemphill 1-1, Akinwole 0-1, Penn 0-1, Murphy 0-2). Fouled Out_Penn. Rebounds_Alabama 35 (Gary 10), Drake 33 (Murphy 7). Assists_Alabama 11 (Jah.Quinerly, Shackelford 4), Drake 10 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Drake 20.
