No. 10 Kentucky 100, Robert Morris 60

ROBERT MORRIS (0-1)
Spear 5-14 0-0 10, Winston 3-6 0-0 9, Cheeks 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 1-5 5-6 7, Green 5-11 0-0 12, Mayers 3-5 0-0 6, Flavors 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Acunzo 2-4 0-0 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 7-8 60.
KENTUCKY (1-1)
Brooks 5-10 2-3 13, Tshiebwe 5-11 4-6 14, Grady 7-11 1-1 19, Washington 5-10 0-0 10, Wheeler 2-7 0-0 5, Collins 7-8 0-0 14, Mintz 4-5 1-2 13, Hopkins 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Canada 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-70 8-12 100.
Halftime_Kentucky 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 7-22 (Winston 3-6, Green 2-5, Acunzo 1-2, Flavors 1-3, Cheeks 0-1, Spear 0-2, Williams 0-3), Kentucky 12-23 (Mintz 4-5, Grady 4-6, Allen 2-4, Wheeler 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Collins 0-1, Washington 0-1). Rebounds_Robert Morris 21 (Spear 8), Kentucky 38 (Tshiebwe 20). Assists_Robert Morris 11 (Green 4), Kentucky 23 (Wheeler 11). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 12, Kentucky 8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments