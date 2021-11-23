No. 10 Louisville 72, Cal Poly 32

LOUISVILLE (4-1)
Cochran 2-4 1-1 5, Engstler 3-6 0-2 6, Hall 3-5 0-0 7, Kianna Smith 4-12 0-0 11, Van Lith 4-8 1-1 9, Dixon 7-9 1-1 15, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Konno 3-6 0-0 7, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Schetnan 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-66 3-5 72
CAL POLY (0-2)
Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Nielacna 1-4 0-0 2, Bourland 0-6 0-0 0, Vick 2-6 0-0 4, Willett 0-6 0-0 0, Scanlan 1-4 2-2 4, Dumitrescu 4-9 4-7 12, Svetich 0-2 0-0 0, Anousinh 0-2 0-0 0, Bergstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Dickson 0-7 0-0 0, Shah 2-5 0-0 6, Stachowski 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-59 6-9 32
|Louisville
|14
|20
|18
|20
|—
|72
|Cal Poly
|9
|7
|7
|9
|—
|32
3-Point Goals_Louisville 7-26 (Engstler 0-3, Hall 1-2, Smith 3-6, Van Lith 0-4, Konno 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Smith 1-2, Russell 1-1, Verhulst 0-3), Cal Poly 2-17 (Nielacna 0-1, Bourland 0-1, Vick 0-1, Willett 0-3, Svetich 0-1, Anousinh 0-1, Dickson 0-5, Shah 2-4). Assists_Louisville 19 (Smith 4), Cal Poly 9 (Svetich 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 49 (Cochran 2-7), Cal Poly 36 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Louisville 8, Cal Poly 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_662.
