No. 10 Louisville 82, Bellarmine 25

BELLARMINE (0-2)

Coatney 0-1 0-0 0, Deel 1-8 2-2 4, Knies 1-11 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 4-4 6, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 1-12 0-0 2, Keelin 1-3 1-2 4, Adwell 0-7 2-4 2, Harney 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 1-1 0-0 2, Stoklosa 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 7-47 9-12 25

LOUISVILLE (1-1)

Cochran 2-5 0-0 4, Engstler 5-8 0-0 12, Hall 2-7 0-0 4, Kianna Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Van Lith 5-10 0-1 11, Dixon 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 2-2 0-0 4, Konno 5-8 0-0 11, Robinson 2-3 0-2 4, Ahlana Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Schetnan 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 2-2 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-70 3-7 82

Bellarmine 10 4 4 7 — 25 Louisville 28 20 16 18 — 82

3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 2-12 (Deel 0-1, Knies 0-4, Brown 1-1, Johnson 0-3, Keelin 1-3), Louisville 5-21 (Engstler 2-2, Hall 0-1, Smith 1-6, Van Lith 1-6, Konno 1-3, Smith 0-3). Assists_Bellarmine 3 (Brown 1), Louisville 21 (Verhulst 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bellarmine 24 (Keelin 2-3), Louisville 54 (Engstler 6-14). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 15, Louisville 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,014.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.