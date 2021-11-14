No. 10 Oregon dominates Dixie State 84-35

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored a career-high 16 points as No. 10 Oregon defeated Dixie State 84-35 on Sunday night.

Watson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, made all eight of her shots from the field to eclipse her previous best of 12 points. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

Ahlise Hurst had 17 points and five assists for Oregon (2-0), while Phillipina Kyei had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Parrish scored 12 points for the Ducks, Chanaya Pinto added 10 points and nine rebounds and Sedona Prince had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Emily Isaacson scored 11 points to pace Dixie State (1-2).

The Ducks shot 45.9% from the field and outrebounded Dixie State 48-30. Oregon had three turnovers while forcing 21 miscues for the Trailblazers.

Watson made all five of her shots to score 10 points in the first half as Oregon took a 40-19 lead at the break while shooting 42.1% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

DIXIE STATE: The Trailblazers wrapped up a two-game trip to Oregon with losses to Portland State and the Ducks. They play seven of their next eight games back in Utah.

OREGON: Oregon welcomed back sophomore point guard Te-Hina Paopao, who missed the opener due to injury. Last year’s All-Pac-12 pick started the game, but played only three minutes. Oregon was without starting forward Nyara Sabally, who was injured in the season-opening win over Idaho State, and still doesn’t have USC transfer Endyia Rogers due to a hand injury. … The Ducks have won 45 straight nonconference home games.

UP NEXT

Dixie State: Hosts Antelope Valley on Saturday.

Oregon: Plays Oklahoma on Saturday in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

