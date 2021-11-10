No. 10 Oregon dominates Idaho State 91-34 to open season

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 18 points before sitting out the fourth quarter of No. 10 Oregon’s season-opening 91-34 rout of Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally scored 14 points and had four rebounds before an apparent foot or ankle injury in the third quarter. She was helped off the court by coach Kelly Graves, initially went to the locker room, and returned to the bench to watch the fourth quarter.

The injury is a potential blow to the Ducks, as Sabally averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season.

Callie Bourne had seven points for the Bengals, who trailed by as many as 57 points. Idaho State was 2-of-25 from 3-point range and shot 22.6% overall.

The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak over nonconference teams at home to 43. It was the first time in 19 months that the Ducks had played in front of fans at Matthew Knight Arena because of coronavirus restrictions.

Idaho State finished last season 22-4 and were the Big Sky regular season and tournament champions before losing to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Oregon finished last season 15-9 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, falling to Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen.

Oregon jumped out to a 13-0 lead on Tuesday, including eight points from Sabally. The Bengals were clearly outmatched as the Ducks pushed the lead to 39-7.

Oregon led 50-20 at the break and the rout was on.

The two teams had met seven previous times, with the Ducks winning all seven.

The Bengals have played five other ranked teams since 2009-10, and the only win — and first victory over an AP Top 25 team — was against No. 25 Washington in 2017.

BIG PICTURE

Idaho State: The Bengals finished 11-0 at home last season, only the second time in school history with a perfect home record. … It was the 125th career game for Estefie Ors, setting a new program record. … None of the Bengals scored in double figures.

Oregon: The Ducks have been ranked in the AP Top 25 in each of the last 77 rankings dating back to 2017-18. … Oregon outscored the Bengals 27-6 in the opening quarter alone. … Maddie Scherr finished with 14 points and five assists.

UP NEXT

Idaho State: Hosts Park University on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts Dixie State on Sunday.

