No. 11 Arizona 93, Texas Southern 38

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:21 am
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-2)

Mitchell 4-14 4-8 12, Perry 1-9 1-2 3, Reynolds 3-5 0-0 6, Austin 3-10 2-2 8, Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, Buster 2-7 0-2 4, Taylor 1-8 0-0 2, Knight 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-64 8-16 38

ARIZONA (3-0)

Reese 5-8 5-5 15, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Ware 4-8 4-6 12, Pellington 0-2 1-2 1, Yeaney 2-3 0-0 5, Copeland 0-0 0-2 0, Love 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Asi 1-2 0-0 3, Chavez 2-2 0-0 6, Conner 4-8 0-0 10, Pueyo 1-3 0-0 3, Erdogan 2-7 0-1 5, Sanchez 4-5 0-0 8, Vonleh 5-7 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-67 12-18 93

Texas Southern 9 6 6 17 38
Arizona 24 24 17 28 93

3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 0-10 (Mitchell 0-2, Austin 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Knight 0-1), Arizona 9-22 (Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-3, Yeaney 1-1, Love 0-1, Asi 1-2, Chavez 2-2, Conner 2-6, Pueyo 1-2, Erdogan 1-3). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Perry 2), Arizona 19 (Yeaney 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Southern 36 (Team 5-6), Arizona 47 (Vonleh 4-5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 15, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,261.

