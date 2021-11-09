No. 11 Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47

JACKSON ST. (0-0)
Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McKinnis 5-12 1-2 11, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, James 4-8 1-1 11, D.Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, I.Williams 2-8 0-2 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Young 4-9 0-0 12, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Warner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 2-5 47.
ILLINOIS (0-0)
Hawkins 4-10 3-4 13, Payne 2-2 0-0 4, Plummer 3-7 2-2 9, D.Williams 2-11 3-4 8, Grandison 7-10 4-4 20, Bosmans-Verdonk 2-4 1-4 5, Melendez 2-7 0-0 5, Goode 2-4 0-1 6, Podziemski 0-0 1-2 1, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-21 71.
Halftime_Illinois 30-17. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 7-16 (Young 4-7, James 2-2, Moore 1-3, Evans 0-1, I.Williams 0-3), Illinois 9-21 (Goode 2-3, Grandison 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Melendez 1-2, D.Williams 1-2, Plummer 1-4). Rebounds_Jackson St. 24 (McKinnis 12), Illinois 43 (Bosmans-Verdonk 10). Assists_Jackson St. 7 (Evans, D.Taylor 2), Illinois 16 (Plummer, D.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 22, Illinois 14. A_14,032 (15,500).
