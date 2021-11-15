No. 11 Memphis faces off against St. Louis

Saint Louis (3-0) vs. No. 11 Memphis (2-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis hosts Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Both squads earned blowout home victories in their last game. Memphis earned a 90-51 win over NC Central on Saturday, while Saint Louis won easily 86-44 over Eastern Illinois on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Memphis’ Emoni Bates, Jalen Duren and Josh Minott have combined to account for 41 percent of all Tigers points this season.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson Jimerson has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Billikens 25th among Division I teams. The Memphis offense has turned the ball over on 23.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 304th, nationally).

