No. 12 Iowa St. 65, Nebraska-Omaha 38

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:36 pm
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (0-1)

Murdie 6-9 3-4 15, Pilakouta 4-10 0-0 8, Frost 2-3 1-4 5, Keitges 1-2 0-0 3, Pratt 0-9 2-2 2, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Bartle 1-6 0-0 2, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-46 6-10 38

IOWA ST. (1-0)

Kane 1-2 0-0 2, Donarski 6-13 0-0 18, Fritz 0-6 0-0 0, Ashley Joens 4-16 4-4 15, Ryan 3-10 3-3 9, Diew 2-4 1-2 5, Zingaro 3-4 1-2 7, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 2-7 0-0 5, Vick 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 9-11 65

Nebraska-Omaha 12 6 9 11 38
Iowa St. 11 15 19 20 65

3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 2-10 (Keitges 1-2, Pratt 0-3, Mitchell 1-4, Bartle 0-1), Iowa St. 10-39 (Donarski 6-12, Fritz 0-5, Joens 3-9, Ryan 0-4, Diew 0-2, Zingaro 0-1, Joens 1-6). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Frost 4), Iowa St. 12 (Fritz 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 33 (Murdie 4-8), Iowa St. 40 (Joens 2-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 13, Iowa St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,169.

