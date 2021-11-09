No. 12 Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65

TENNESSEE TECH (0-0)
Goldman 2-7 1-1 6, Ramsey 2-5 0-0 4, Clay 3-10 2-3 9, Davidson 2-7 0-0 6, Pettway 2-5 0-0 4, White 4-10 0-1 8, Wood 3-6 2-2 8, Diarra 3-4 3-3 11, Quest 2-4 1-2 5, Sylla 1-2 2-2 4, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Gettelfinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 11-14 65.
MEMPHIS (0-0)
Bates 6-9 1-3 17, Williams 6-7 0-1 12, Duren 7-10 1-2 15, Lomax 0-2 0-0 0, Quinones 5-8 2-2 15, Nolley 3-6 2-3 10, Minott 3-4 0-0 7, Hardaway 3-5 0-0 8, Timberlake 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, C.Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Dandridge 0-0 0-0 0, Camden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 6-11 89.
Halftime_Memphis 52-41. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 6-22 (Diarra 2-3, Davidson 2-5, Clay 1-6, Goldman 1-6, Pettway 0-1, White 0-1), Memphis 13-26 (Bates 4-7, Quinones 3-6, Hardaway 2-3, Nolley 2-4, Minott 1-1, Harris 1-2, Williams 0-1, Lomax 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 22 (Goldman 5), Memphis 30 (Quinones 7). Assists_Tennessee Tech 14 (Clay 8), Memphis 21 (Bates, Williams, Nolley 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 13, Memphis 16.
