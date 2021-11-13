On Air: Motley Fool Money
No. 12 Memphis 90, NC Central 51

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:18 pm
NC CENTRAL (0-1)

Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Monroe 1-7 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-9 1-3 6, Maultsby 2-7 3-4 7, Miller 1-7 2-2 4, Boone 4-7 4-4 13, Fennell 0-5 0-4 0, Price 1-6 0-0 2, J.Harris 1-3 0-0 2, King 1-4 0-1 2, Keita 1-1 0-1 2, Wright 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 17-65 14-23 51.

MEMPHIS (2-0)

Bates 3-7 7-9 15, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Duren 3-3 4-5 10, Hardaway 2-4 1-2 5, Lomax 1-4 3-4 5, Quinones 3-5 2-4 10, Timberlake 2-3 2-4 6, Minott 3-4 3-4 9, Nolley 4-6 3-3 12, Dandridge 0-2 3-4 3, T.Harris 3-5 3-4 11, C.Lawson 0-2 0-4 0, Jacobs 0-1 0-0 0, Glennon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 31-47 90.

Halftime_Memphis 38-23. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-26 (Boone 1-2, Wright 1-2, Caldwell 1-6, J.Harris 0-1, King 0-1, Miller 0-1, Fennell 0-2, Price 0-3, Maultsby 0-4, Monroe 0-4), Memphis 7-19 (T.Harris 2-3, Quinones 2-4, Bates 2-5, Nolley 1-3, Hardaway 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, C.Lawson 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_King, Williams, Minott. Rebounds_NC Central 34 (Butler 6), Memphis 43 (Duren, Minott 10). Assists_NC Central 6 (Maultsby 2), Memphis 13 (Timberlake 5). Total Fouls_NC Central 29, Memphis 25.

